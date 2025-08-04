Kimberly-Clark Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Kimberly-Clark KMB has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $136.5, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.48% increase from the previous average price target of $133.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Kimberly-Clark among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $139.00 $134.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $138.00 $125.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $125.00 $126.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $144.00 - Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $139.00 $146.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimberly-Clark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Kimberly-Clark's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimberly-Clark analyst ratings.

Get to Know Kimberly-Clark Better

With more than half of its sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates in the professional segment, partnering with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Key Indicators: Kimberly-Clark's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Kimberly-Clark's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kimberly-Clark's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimberly-Clark's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 58.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, Kimberly-Clark faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

