Demystifying Essex Property Trust: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust ESS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $314.05, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.91% lower than the prior average price target of $323.45.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Essex Property Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $275.00 $355.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $307.00 $306.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $305.50 $301.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $295.00 $297.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $315.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $320.00 $344.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $317.00 $315.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $293.00 $314.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $355.00 $370.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $344.00 $329.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $328.00 $303.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Essex Property Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Essex Property Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Essex Property Trust analyst ratings.

Discovering Essex Property Trust: A Closer Look

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 257 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Essex Property Trust: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 47.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Essex Property Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.