Demystifying AG Mortgage IT: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on AG Mortgage IT MITT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.44, a high estimate of $8.75, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.56% increase from the previous average price target of $8.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AG Mortgage IT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Capuzzi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.50 $9.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Buy $8.75 $8.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $8.50 $8.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AG Mortgage IT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AG Mortgage IT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AG Mortgage IT compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AG Mortgage IT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AG Mortgage IT's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About AG Mortgage IT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long term through dividends and capital appreciation. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise.

Key Indicators: AG Mortgage IT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: AG Mortgage IT's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: AG Mortgage IT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 35.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AG Mortgage IT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AG Mortgage IT's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, AG Mortgage IT faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

