The Analyst Verdict: Federated Hermes In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Federated Hermes FHI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.5, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 14.47% from the previous average price target of $39.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Federated Hermes's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $54.00 $40.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $43.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $40.00 $39.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Federated Hermes. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Federated Hermes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes provides asset-management services for institutional and individual investors. The firm had $840 billion in managed assets at the end of March 2025, composed of equity (10%), multi-asset (less than 1%), fixed-income (12%), alternative (2%), and money market (76%) funds. The firm's cash-management operations are expected to generate around 54% of Federated's revenue this year, compared with 29%, 12%, and 6%, respectively, for the equity, fixed-income, and alternatives/multi-asset operations. The company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers, and retail broker/dealers (67% of AUM), institutional investors (26%), and international clients (7%).

Federated Hermes: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Federated Hermes's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.31% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Federated Hermes's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federated Hermes's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federated Hermes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Federated Hermes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

