What Analysts Are Saying About Hub Group Stock

Hub Group HUBG has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.64, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $33.13. Highlighting a 4.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $43.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Hub Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Moore Baird Lowers Outperform $42.00 $44.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $45.00 $46.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $47.00 $46.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Outperform $44.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $45.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $45.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Lowers Buy $33.13 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hub Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Hub Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hub Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hub Group Better

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of consolidated revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset-light truck brokerage operations along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub often makes tuck-in acquisitions that expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hub Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Hub Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hub Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.