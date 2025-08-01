What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AppFolio

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AppFolio APPF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $301.75, with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $217.67, the current average has increased by 38.63%.

The standing of AppFolio among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Buy $350.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $350.00 $240.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $267.00 $205.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $240.00 $208.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AppFolio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppFolio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AppFolio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

AppFolio Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for the real estate industry. Its property management software offers property managers an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The group's products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). Its solutions are AppFolio Property Manager Core, AppFolio Property Manager Plus, and AppFolio Property Manager Max. It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation, and electronic payment services. Its markets are Single-Family, Multifamily, Student Housing, Affordable Housing, Community Associations, Commercial, and Investment Management. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions in the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

Understanding the Numbers: AppFolio's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AppFolio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.15% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppFolio's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AppFolio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

