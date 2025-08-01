Expert Outlook: AbbVie Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on AbbVie ABBV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AbbVie, revealing an average target of $230.75, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. Marking an increase of 2.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $225.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AbbVie. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $227.00 $216.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Outperform $236.00 $227.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $205.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AbbVie's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AbbVie's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AbbVie analyst ratings.

Delving into AbbVie's Background

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

AbbVie: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AbbVie displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 53.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 49.22, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.