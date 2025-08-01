Expert Outlook: Mid-America Apartment Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Mid-America Apartment MAA in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $168.89, along with a high estimate of $194.00 and a low estimate of $142.00. A 0.52% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $169.78.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mid-America Apartment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $155.00 $158.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Sell $142.00 $149.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $180.00 $194.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $161.00 $166.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $170.00 $160.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $171.00 $174.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Lowers Outperform $175.00 $185.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $194.00 $182.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Mid-America Apartment Better

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

Mid-America Apartment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mid-America Apartment's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

