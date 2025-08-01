Breaking Down Treehouse Foods: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Treehouse Foods THS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 10.2% from the previous average price target of $24.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Treehouse Foods is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $21.00 $23.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $23.00 $24.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $25.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Treehouse Foods's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Treehouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods is the largest pure-play private-label manufacturer in the US. Much larger in the past following the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private-label business, the company has since divested several businesses to focus on high-growth categories. At present, the company produces and sells snacks (crackers, pretzels, cookies, and so on), beverages and drink mixes (such as nondairy creamer, coffee, tea, broth), and a select number of grocery products (pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, cheese, and pudding). Its most important sales channel is through retail grocery stores that sell its products under their own brands, with co-manufacturing and food away from home as much smaller channels of distribution for its fare.

Treehouse Foods: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Treehouse Foods faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.5% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Treehouse Foods's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Treehouse Foods's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Treehouse Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

