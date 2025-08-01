Analyst Expectations For Iridium Communications's Future

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Iridium Communications IRDM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $35.25, with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.41%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Iridium Communications among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Landon Park Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $37.00 $40.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Overweight $31.00 $38.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $39.00 $47.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $34.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Iridium Communications. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Iridium Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Iridium Communications's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is the commercial provider of communications services offering true globalised coverage, connecting people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. The company is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies world-wide. The Company operates in one business segment, providing satellite communications services and products.

Breaking Down Iridium Communications's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Iridium Communications's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Iridium Communications's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, Iridium Communications adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

