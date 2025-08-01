Norwegian Cruise Line Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.43, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 9.37% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.08.

A clear picture of Norwegian Cruise Line's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $26.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $25.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $25.00 $18.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $20.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Buy $31.00 - James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $29.00 $24.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Norwegian Cruise Line's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Norwegian Cruise Line's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 70,000). It operates 33 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 12 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 37,500 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Norwegian Cruise Line's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.89%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

