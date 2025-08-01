Assessing Cullen/Frost Bankers: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $138.75, with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Highlighting a 4.31% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $145.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cullen/Frost Bankers among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $155.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $135.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $105.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cullen/Frost Bankers's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cullen/Frost Bankers analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost is a regional US bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of 2024 year-end), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

Financial Milestones: Cullen/Frost Bankers's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cullen/Frost Bankers's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cullen/Frost Bankers's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.