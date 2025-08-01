What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Valaris

Analysts' ratings for Valaris VAL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Valaris, presenting an average target of $45.17, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.84% increase from the previous average price target of $41.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Valaris among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Neutral $52.00 $46.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $50.00 $47.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $37.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Neutral $46.00 $40.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valaris. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Valaris compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Valaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Valaris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Valaris's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Valaris

Valaris Ltd is an offshore contract drilling company. The company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with operations in almost every offshore market across six continents. Its business consists of four operating segments: Floaters, which includes drillships and semisubmersible rigs; Jackups; ARO; and Other, which consists of management services on rigs owned by third parties. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Floaters segment.

A Deep Dive into Valaris's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Valaris's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valaris's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valaris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

