What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Baxter Intl

Baxter Intl BAX underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.6, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A 9.47% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $33.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Baxter Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $33.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $27.00 $28.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $32.00 $34.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $42.00 $44.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Baxter Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Baxter Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Baxter Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Baxter Intl

Baxter offers a variety of medical supplies and equipment to providers. From its legacy operations, Baxter sells injectable therapies for use in care settings, including IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents. Baxter expanded its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021, which added basic equipment like hospital beds, operating room equipment, and patient monitoring tools to the portfolio. Baxter also sold its kidney care tools in early 2025.

Baxter Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Baxter Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Baxter Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baxter Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baxter Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, Baxter Intl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

