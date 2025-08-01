What Analysts Are Saying About Rithm Capital Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Rithm Capital RITM in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.4% from the previous average price target of $13.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Rithm Capital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Raises Buy $13.50 $12.50 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $13.00 $13.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Rithm Capital's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rithm Capital's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Its investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans. Its operating segments are Origination and Servicing; Investment Portfolio; Residential Transitional Lending; and Asset Management.

A Deep Dive into Rithm Capital's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rithm Capital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 70.48% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Rithm Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rithm Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, Rithm Capital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

