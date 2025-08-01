Assessing Axalta Coating Systems: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems AXTA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.5, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average represents a 11.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $41.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Axalta Coating Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $34.00 $37.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $33.00 $51.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $35.00 $39.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $40.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $40.00 $46.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $40.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $32.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axalta Coating Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Axalta Coating Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axalta Coating Systems analyst ratings.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Axalta Coating Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Axalta Coating Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.4%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Axalta Coating Systems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

