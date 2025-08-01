5 Analysts Have This To Say About CNX Resources

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for CNX Resources CNX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.77% from the previous average price target of $28.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CNX Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $26.00 $25.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $33.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $33.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $25.00 $21.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $36.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CNX Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CNX Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CNX Resources analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CNX Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CNX Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 76.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 79.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CNX Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.