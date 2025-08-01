Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $439.64, a high estimate of $490.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. Observing a 7.4% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $409.36.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of LPL Finl Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $463.00 $460.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $490.00 $450.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $420.00 $402.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $450.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $403.00 $406.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $450.00 $400.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $460.00 $420.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Maintains Neutral $400.00 $400.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $330.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $400.00 $365.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LPL Finl Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of LPL Finl Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LPL Finl Hldgs Better

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2024, the company had over 29,000 advisors on its platform managing $1.7 trillion of client assets. The company doesn't have material operations outside the United States.

LPL Finl Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: LPL Finl Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, LPL Finl Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

