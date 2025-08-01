Demystifying Comcast: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Comcast CMCSA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Comcast, presenting an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.12, the current average has increased by 2.31%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Comcast among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $37.00 $36.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $44.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comcast. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Comcast's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Comcast's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy, and it also has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Key Indicators: Comcast's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Comcast faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.57% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Comcast's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

