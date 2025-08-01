Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For MYR Group

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for MYR Group MYRG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $179.83, a high estimate of $211.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. Observing a 12.63% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $159.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of MYR Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $211.00 $205.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $172.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $204.00 $174.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $145.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $153.00 $138.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $138.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MYR Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MYR Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MYR Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MYR Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering MYR Group: A Closer Look

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.

Breaking Down MYR Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MYR Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MYR Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MYR Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, MYR Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

