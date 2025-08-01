Where Cognex Stands With Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cognex CGNX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.11, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.97% from the previous average price target of $32.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Cognex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Announces Overweight $50.00 - James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $45.00 $36.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Raises Neutral $37.00 $30.00 Matthew Summerville DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $32.00 $32.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $32.00 $29.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $29.00 $33.00 Matthew Summerville DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $32.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cognex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cognex's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cognex analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cognex

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Cognex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cognex's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cognex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognex's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognex's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

