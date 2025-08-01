Breaking Down iRhythm Technologies: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of iRhythm Technologies IRTC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $163.5, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.54% increase from the previous average price target of $142.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of iRhythm Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $180.00 $151.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $147.00 $160.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $130.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $167.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of iRhythm Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Its principal business is the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services that it believes allow clinicians to diagnose certain arrhythmias quicker and with greater efficiency than other services that rely on traditional technology. Each Zio System combines an FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wire-free, patch-based, 14-day wearable biosensor that continuously records electrocardiogram (ECG) data with a proprietary, FDA-cleared, CE-marked cloud-based data analytic software to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

iRhythm Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: iRhythm Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: iRhythm Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: iRhythm Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

