Demystifying Olaplex Hldgs: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Olaplex Hldgs OLPX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1.73, a high estimate of $2.00, and a low estimate of $1.40. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.85% increase from the previous average price target of $1.65.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Olaplex Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1.50 $1.40 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1.40 $1.20 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olaplex Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olaplex Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Olaplex Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Olaplex Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Olaplex Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Olaplex Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Olaplex Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Olaplex Hldgs

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies the majority of consumers' relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through an omnichannel platform that serves professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its hair care products. The company generates the majority of revenue from Professional sales channels followed by Specialty Retail and then DTC. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the International market.

Olaplex Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Olaplex Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Olaplex Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olaplex Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olaplex Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.