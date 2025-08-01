Analyst Expectations For Monolithic Power Systems's Future

Analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems MPWR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Monolithic Power Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $796.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $940.00 and a low estimate of $695.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.24% increase from the previous average price target of $742.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Monolithic Power Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $800.00 $800.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $820.00 $800.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Raises Buy $800.00 $760.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $730.00 $695.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $800.00 $700.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $940.00 $820.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $695.00 $665.00 Kelsey Chia Citigroup Raises Buy $785.00 $700.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Monolithic Power Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Monolithic Power Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Monolithic Power Systems analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Financial Insights: Monolithic Power Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Monolithic Power Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.