Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For DexCom

DexCom DXCM underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $99.82, along with a high estimate of $106.00 and a low estimate of $89.00. Observing a 8.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $92.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DexCom by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $102.00 $99.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $102.00 $95.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $93.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $82.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Buy $102.00 - Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $104.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $82.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DexCom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DexCom's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering DexCom: A Closer Look

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

DexCom's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DexCom showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.49% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DexCom's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DexCom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

