Beyond The Numbers: 22 Analysts Discuss Roblox Stock

Ratings for Roblox RBLX were provided by 22 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Roblox and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 28.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $90.55.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roblox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $142.00 $110.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $84.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $138.00 $105.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $81.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $152.00 $123.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $135.00 $95.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $123.00 $100.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $124.00 $73.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $78.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $80.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $110.00 $91.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $82.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $63.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $80.00 $76.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Roblox's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Unveiling the Story Behind Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Roblox: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Roblox's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -80.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

