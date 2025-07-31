Expert Outlook: W.P. Carey Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on W.P. Carey WPC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $64.25, along with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of W.P. Carey's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $66.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $65.00 Rich Hightower Barclays Raises Underweight $61.00 $60.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $63.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of W.P. Carey compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of W.P. Carey's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into W.P. Carey's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know W.P. Carey Better

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. Its Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: W.P. Carey displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

