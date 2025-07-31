Assessing Flowserve: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Flowserve FLS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Flowserve and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a 7.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $59.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Flowserve by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $64.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $66.00 $63.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $63.00 $59.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flowserve. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Flowserve compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Flowserve's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. It has three business segments: FPD for custom engineered pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services; and FCD for engineered-to-order and configured-to-order isolation values, control valves, valve automation products and related equipment and Eliminations and All Other.

Flowserve's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Flowserve's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flowserve's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flowserve's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

