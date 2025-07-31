Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Gates Industrial Corp

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Gates Industrial Corp GTES in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.07% increase from the previous average price target of $23.88.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gates Industrial Corp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $28.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $30.00 $26.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $29.00 $22.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gates Industrial Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Gates Industrial Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gates Industrial Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment. Company operates in USA, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, EMEA, with majority revenue from USA.

Gates Industrial Corp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Gates Industrial Corp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.74% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gates Industrial Corp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

