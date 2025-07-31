4 Analysts Assess Arcellx: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Arcellx ACLX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $112.75, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. Highlighting a 0.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $113.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Arcellx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $133.00 $93.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $110.00 - Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $93.00 $133.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcellx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arcellx's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Arcellx

Arcellx Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its pipeline includes Multiple Myeloma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Non-Oncology, and Solid Tumors.

Arcellx's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Arcellx's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -79.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arcellx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -766.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcellx's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Arcellx's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

