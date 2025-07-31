The Analyst Verdict: Neurocrine Biosciences In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences, revealing an average target of $155.06, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.74% from the previous average price target of $145.27.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The standing of Neurocrine Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brian Abrahams
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$144.00
|$146.00
|Paul Matteis
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$174.00
|$166.00
|Jeffrey Hung
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$158.00
|$150.00
|David Amsellem
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$175.00
|$154.00
|Laura Chico
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$141.00
|$137.00
|Jeffrey Hung
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$150.00
|$148.00
|Danielle Brill
|Truist Securities
|Announces
|Buy
|$163.00
|-
|Corinne Johnson
|Goldman Sachs
|Announces
|Buy
|$182.00
|-
|Ashwani Verma
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$174.00
|$152.00
|Brian Abrahams
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$145.00
|$145.00
|David Amsellem
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$154.00
|$160.00
|Brian Abrahams
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$145.00
|$137.00
|Yatin Suneja
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$165.00
|$155.00
|Evan Seigerman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$115.00
|$96.00
|Ashwani Verma
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$152.00
|$137.00
|Sumant Kulkarni
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$160.00
|$158.00
|Ami Fadia
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$139.00
|$138.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Neurocrine Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Get to Know Neurocrine Biosciences Better
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
A Deep Dive into Neurocrine Biosciences's Financials
Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.
Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Neurocrine Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
