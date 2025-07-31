Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For United Therapeutics

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on United Therapeutics UTHR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $360.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $425.00 and a low estimate of $295.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.71%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive United Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $295.00 $314.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $400.00 $425.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $328.00 $348.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $330.00 $350.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $385.00 $410.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $315.00 $321.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $405.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $425.00 $425.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into United Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Discovering United Therapeutics: A Closer Look

United Therapeutics Corp specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. The company markets and sells the following commercial therapies in the United States to treat PAH: Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder, Remodulin Injection, Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets, Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets, and Unituxin. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of projects that includes new indications and delivery devices for existing products and new products to treat PAH and other conditions.

United Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.22% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

