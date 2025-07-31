Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Ford Motor

Ratings for Ford Motor F were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.22, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.28, the current average has increased by 10.13%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ford Motor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.50 $9.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $9.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.50 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $8.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ford Motor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ford Motor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Key Indicators: Ford Motor's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

