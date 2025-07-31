9 Analysts Have This To Say About Merit Medical Systems

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Merit Medical Systems MMSI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Merit Medical Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $107.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. Marking an increase of 1.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $106.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Merit Medical Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $103.00 $103.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $108.00 $108.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $108.00 $108.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $106.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $112.00 $108.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $106.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $108.00 $108.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Merit Medical Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Merit Medical Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Merit Medical Systems analyst ratings.

Get to Know Merit Medical Systems Better

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

A Deep Dive into Merit Medical Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.57.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

