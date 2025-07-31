Where Axos Financial Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Axos Financial AX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $92.29, a high estimate of $102.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.53% increase from the previous average price target of $85.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Axos Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $94.00 $90.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $90.00 $85.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $90.00 $72.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $92.00 $88.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $90.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Axos Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axos Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axos Financial analyst ratings.

Get to Know Axos Financial Better

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Key Indicators: Axos Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Axos Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.94% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Axos Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.