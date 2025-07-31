Analyst Expectations For Chemed's Future

Analysts' ratings for Chemed CHE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $592.5, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $500.00. This current average represents a 12.52% decrease from the previous average price target of $677.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chemed by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $580.00 $650.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Announces Hold $500.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $640.00 $674.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $650.00 $708.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chemed. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chemed. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Chemed compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Chemed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chemed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Chemed's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chemed analyst ratings.

Discovering Chemed: A Closer Look

Chemed Corp purchases, operates, and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities to maximize shareholder value. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates in the following segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment generates the majority of the firm's revenue and provides hospice and palliative care services to patients with terminal illnesses through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, and volunteers. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to residential and commercial customers.

Key Indicators: Chemed's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Chemed's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemed's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemed's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.