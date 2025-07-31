A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Holley Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Holley HLLY were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.88, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.75. A 14.91% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $4.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Holley among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $2.75 $2.75 Michael Albanese Benchmark Maintains Hold $5.00 $5.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $2.75 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Holley. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Holley. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Holley compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Holley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Holley's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Holley's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Holley analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Holley

Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. It offers a diversified line of performance automotive products including fuel injection systems, tuners, exhaust products, carburetors, safety equipment and various other performance automotive products. The Company's products are designed to enhance street, off-road, recreational and competitive vehicle performance through increased horsepower, torque and drivability. The company's brands include Holley, APR, MSD and Flowmaster, among others. It derives revenue from the U.S. and Italy, of which prime revenue is derived from the U.S.

Holley's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Holley faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.53% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Holley's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Holley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, Holley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.