Demystifying PTC: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on PTC PTC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $207.29, a high estimate of $227.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.45% from the previous average price target of $191.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PTC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $227.00 $204.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $204.00 $204.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $210.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $210.00 $190.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $203.00 $175.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $192.00 $185.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $190.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PTC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PTC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PTC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PTC's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PTC

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America and Europe.

PTC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PTC's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.52% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PTC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PTC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

