What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Varonis Systems

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Varonis Systems VRNS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 5 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $60.94, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 8.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $56.06.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Varonis Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $63.00 $58.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $47.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $54.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Varonis Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Varonis Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Varonis Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Varonis Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.65% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, Varonis Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

