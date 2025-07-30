Whirlpool Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Whirlpool WHR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Whirlpool and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $93.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a 19.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $77.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Whirlpool. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $63.00 $65.00 Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $70.00 $100.00 David Macgregor Longbow Research Announces Buy $145.00 - Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Raises Neutral $94.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Whirlpool. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Whirlpool compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Whirlpool's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Whirlpool's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances and related products. Its reportable segments consist of five operating segments, which consist of Domestic Appliances (MDA) North America; MDA Europe, MDA Latin America; MDA Asia; and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA). Product categories include refrigeration, laundry, cooking, and dishwashing. The company has also a portfolio of small domestic appliances, including the KitchenAid stand mixer. The company's international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp, among others.

Breaking Down Whirlpool's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Whirlpool's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Whirlpool's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Whirlpool's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Whirlpool's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Whirlpool's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

