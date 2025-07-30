Expert Outlook: Ecolab Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Ecolab ECL underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $298.83, with a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.47% from the previous average price target of $280.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ecolab among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $315.00 $320.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $300.00 $273.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $305.00 $285.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $288.00 $271.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $285.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ecolab. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ecolab's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ecolab's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ecolab Better

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ecolab

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ecolab's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

