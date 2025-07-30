A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Armstrong World Indus Through 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Armstrong World Indus AWI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $185.83, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $162.00, the current average has increased by 14.71%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Armstrong World Indus among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Hold $190.00 $158.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $175.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Neutral $178.00 $158.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $182.00 $157.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $200.00 - Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $162.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Armstrong World Indus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Armstrong World Indus compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Armstrong World Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Armstrong World Indus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Armstrong World Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Armstrong World Indus

Armstrong World Industries Inc. designs, innovates, and manufactures ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. The company manufactures and sources products made of numerous materials, including mineral fiber, fiberglass, metal, felt, wood, resin, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum. It also manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products through a joint venture with Worthington Industries, Inc., called Worthington Armstrong Venture (WAVE). The company's reportable operating segments include Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Mineral Fiber segment, which produces suspended mineral fiber and fiberglass ceiling systems. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Armstrong World Indus

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Armstrong World Indus's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Armstrong World Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Armstrong World Indus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

