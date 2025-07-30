10 Analysts Have This To Say About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment CZR has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.9, with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Experiencing a 1.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $41.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Caesars Entertainment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $43.00 $45.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $36.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $47.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Caesars Entertainment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Caesars Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

