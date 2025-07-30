Expert Outlook: Rush Street Interactive Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rush Street Interactive RSI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.8, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.39% increase from the previous average price target of $15.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rush Street Interactive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $19.00 $15.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $14.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rush Street Interactive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rush Street Interactive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Rush Street Interactive's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Rush Street Interactive Better

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Rush Street Interactive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rush Street Interactive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.69% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Street Interactive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Street Interactive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

