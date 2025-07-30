Deep Dive Into Republic Services Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Republic Services RSG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $270.89, a high estimate of $284.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.58% increase from the previous average price target of $256.57.

The standing of Republic Services among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $284.00 $280.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $260.00 $250.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $260.00 $257.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $260.00 $250.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $268.00 $262.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Hold $281.00 - Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $268.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $229.00 John Mazzoni Seaport Global Announces Buy $270.00 -

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Republic Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Republic Services: A Closer Look

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Republic Services: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Republic Services's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.81% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Services's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

