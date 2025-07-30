Demystifying Las Vegas Sands: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Las Vegas Sands LVS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.77, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Marking an increase of 7.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $50.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Las Vegas Sands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $48.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $58.00 $52.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Neutral $56.00 $47.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $62.00 $58.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $57.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Neutral $58.00 $52.50 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $58.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $51.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $45.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $43.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $52.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $47.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Las Vegas Sands's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Las Vegas Sands's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Las Vegas Sands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

