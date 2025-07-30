Analyst Expectations For DLocal's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of DLocal DLO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.65, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.2% from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DLocal. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Taddeo UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $12.00 - Arnon Shirazi Citigroup Announces Buy $14.60 - James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DLocal. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DLocal compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DLocal's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DLocal's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering DLocal: A Closer Look

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables world-wide enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

Financial Milestones: DLocal's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: DLocal's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: DLocal's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DLocal's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DLocal's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, DLocal adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

