What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy Stock

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Enphase Energy ENPH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 6 3 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 4 3 2 2M Ago 0 2 0 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $40.41, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $19.80. A decline of 21.94% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Accumulate $45.00 - Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $42.00 $49.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $29.00 $28.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $30.00 $31.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $77.00 $86.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $19.80 $31.11 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $51.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $64.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $28.00 $40.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $53.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $32.00 $77.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $45.00 $58.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $65.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $31.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $43.00 $47.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $53.00 $61.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $40.00 $51.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $39.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Enphase Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Enphase Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.67% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

