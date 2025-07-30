Analyst Expectations For Hubbell's Future

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Hubbell HUBB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $423.2, along with a high estimate of $445.00 and a low estimate of $414.00. Marking an increase of 8.57%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $389.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Hubbell's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $420.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $420.00 $414.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $420.00 $363.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $414.00 $400.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $417.00 $352.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hubbell. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hubbell's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Hubbell's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hubbell

Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the eponymous company was the conduit through which the pull-chain lamp socket was originally sold. Hubbell has since grown into an electricity transmission and distribution behemoth, housing more than 75 brands that sell components found on power lines, electrical substations, and within commercial and industrial buildings. The company's primary operations are within the United States, where around 90% of revenue is derived.

Hubbell's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Hubbell's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hubbell's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

