9 Analysts Assess Digital Realty Trust: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $191.0, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.3% increase from the previous average price target of $178.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Digital Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $199.00 $184.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $174.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $205.00 $190.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $140.00 $139.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $191.00 $177.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $200.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $184.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Digital Realty Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Digital Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Digital Realty Trust analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Digital Realty Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Digital Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 68.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.